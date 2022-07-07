Johnny Depp Donates Proceeds From NFT Sale To Charity Stiffed By Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has donated some of the proceeds from his recent NFT sale to a charity with links to Amber Heard.

Radar reports that the actor’s NFT community, Never Fear Truth, recently pulled in $800,000 in donations. The revenue was split between the Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation, the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, The Footprint Coalition and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Heard promised the latter organization half of her $7 million divorce settlement in 2016 and still hasn’t paid up.