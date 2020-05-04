Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Has a History of Faking Injuries

Divorced duo Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue to exchange accusations as Depp pushes forward with his $50 million defamation claim against his ex. As fans will recall, Depp is suing Heard for a Washington Post op-ed in which she talked about being a domestic violence survivor. While she didn’t name Depp, the allusion was clear, and he blames the loss of several lucrative acting gigs, including his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, on it.

Depp, who maintains that he was the victim, not the perpetrator of abuse, has filed new legal documents claiming that Heard has a history of faking injuries, The Blast reports. He claims she faked a bloody nose by dumping red nail polish on a tissue after an altercation between them.

A longtime pal of Depp’s, Josh Richman, shared the allegations in a declaration entered in their case. The doc states: “I have known and considered Johnny Depp a friend for approximately 33 years. I attended Johnny’s wedding ceremony with Amber Heard in the Bahamas on February 7, 2015. It is a small island, and the number of wedding attendees was quite small. None of the few of Johnny’s actual friends who attended were happy Johnny was marrying Amber, and we discussed it openly.”

He continued: “The general view of his friends, which I shared although we hardly knew the full details then, were that Amber Heard emotionally abused and tormented Johnny, cut him away from his real friends, and was emotionally cruel to him. He always seemed to live in fear of how she would act if he ever tried to break up with her. His family, friends, and I always felt he succumbed to Amber’s demand that he marry her for this reason among others like it.”

Richman went on: “We, and certainly I knew from Johnny that prior to the wedding that on a night they had an argument, Johnny recounted to me, Amber went into the bathroom, and came out with a Kleenex with red on it, saying he had given her a bloody nose. But after the incident, he retrieved the Kleenex, which he says he still has to this day. Amber had placed red nail polish on the Kleenex.”