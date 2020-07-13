John Travolta‘s Wife Kelly Preston Dead At 57

Actress Kelly Preston has died after a two year battle with breast cancer. She was 57. According to TMZ, a family rep confirmed that she passed yesterday (July 12th). The rep also revealed that she chose to keep her cancer battle private, saying, “Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.” The rep added, “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched.”

John Travolta — who was married to Kelly for 28 years, said in a statement on Instagram, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

He continued, “My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

He added, “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Kelly is best known for her role as ‘Avery Bishop” in “Jerry Maguire.” She also starred in “For Love of the Game” and had roles in “The Cat in the Hat,” “Battlefield Earth” and “What a Girl Wants.”

Kelly’s last film was “Gotti” in 2018.

Kelly met John in 1987. They wed in 1991. They had three kids: Jett, Ella Bleu and Benjamin. Jett, who was autistic, passed away in 2009 after suffering a seizure.