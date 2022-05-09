John Travolta Posts Mother’s Day Tribute To His Late Wife, Kelly Preston

John Travolta posted a heartfelt video montage to Instagram on Sunday (May 8th) in honor of his late wife, Kelly Preston. “We love and miss you Kelly. Happy Mother’s Day,” he captioned the post.

The montage begins with the message, “From me To you.” Set alongside Barbra Streisand’s song “That Face,” the video includes images of the couple’s wedding, holiday celebrations, and kids.

Travolta and Preston had three children together: 22-year-old Ella, 11-year-old Benjamin, and Jett, who passed away at the age of 16 in 2009, after having a seizure.

In 2020, Preston died at the age of 57, two years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. At the end of the tribute video, Travolta added, “With all my love, Johnny.”