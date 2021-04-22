John Travolta Discusses Grief Following Wife's Death

John Travolta opened up to Esquire Spain about the loss of his wife, Kelly Preston, as the one year anniversary of her death approaches.

According to an English translation shared by E!, the actor says, "The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours."

The 67-year-old explained that although people tried to comfort him after Preston’s death, it didn’t help, saying, "I felt so saturated with everyone's sadness that I didn't know what to do."

Now, he says his main priority is finding “joy” in life with his two kids Ella, 21, and Ben, 10. Travolta told the outlet he is particularly happy when listening to music or dancing.

Preston died in July 2020, two years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was 57.