John Stamos Shares The Last Texts He Received From Bob Saget

In a clip from the Netflix special Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, John Stamos reads aloud the final texts he received from his longtime friend and Full House costar Bob Saget.

Stamos begins by saying, “I’m going to read my last text from Bob.”

The messages start out sweet. “It said, ‘I love you so much. I will say that God gave me the brother that I wanted.’”

The Big Shot actor replied, “Well, you have a lot of ‘God-given brothers,’ but I’m first, right?”

Saget responded, “[John] Mayer’s an amazing friend, but he’s more fair-weather. You are always there, so you’re number one.” Mayer is onstage with Stamos when he reads the text exchange, and he lets out a laugh.

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday (June 10th).