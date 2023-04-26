John Stamos Says The Olsen Twins Were Briefly Fired From ‘Full House’

It’s hard to imagine Full House without the Olsen twins, but according to John Stamos, “two redheaded kids” almost took their place. Stamos appeared on Monday’s (April 24th) episode of the Good Guys podcast and said at one point he “couldn’t deal” with the twins crying, so the show “god rid of them.”

Describing a scene with Dave Coulier, Stamos said, “We’re doing the scene. Joey and I were changing the baby, right? And Danny’s gone and said, ‘Take care of the kids.’ ‘Yeah, we got it. We got it.’ So, we’re carrying the baby downstairs and we take her in the kitchen and we hose her down. And she was screaming. Both of them. They wanted to be anywhere else but there — and so did I.”

He continued, “They were 11 months old, and God bless them. They kept switching: ‘This one’s not gonna cry.’ I couldn’t deal with it. And I said, ‘This is not gonna work.’ So they got rid of them.”

After bringing in “two redheaded kids,” the You actor added, “It was only a few days, and I said, ‘Bring the Olsens back! These kids are terrible.’”