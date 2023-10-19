John Stamos Reveals That He Was Sexually Abused When He Was ’10 Or 11′

In an exclusive interview with People published on Wednesday (October 18th), John Stamos spoke about his forthcoming memoir titled If You Would Have Told Me, and shared that he was sexually abused by a babysitter when he was “10 or 11” years old.

The Full House actor said he “packed” the abuse “away as people do” and “didn’t tell” anyone. “It was like you’re playing dead so they’ll stop. But it wasn’t totally aggressive. I don’t know, it was not good.”

He added that he didn’t want the book to become about this experience. “It was a page or something, but I felt I had to talk about it. It was weird,” the You actor said. “It was something that, I think, I was probably like 10 or 11 [when it happened]. I shouldn’t have had to deal with those feelings.”

Stamos also addressed his marriage to Rebecca Romijn in the interview. The pair got married in 1998 and divorced six years later.

“In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her. I couldn’t believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life,” he told the outlet. After joining AA, however, his perspective changed. “You start thinking, it’s like, ‘Oh, she wasn’t the Devil. Maybe I was as much to blame as her,'” the Scream Queens actor said.