John Stamos’ Family Changed His Life

John Stamos recently opened up to People about how having a family changed his life.

He tells the magazine that one of his favorite things is making coffee with this three-year-old son Billy. He adds, “Then he likes to come into my office and go through the drawers looking for treats. I call him King Stamo because he rules!”

Stamos, who wed actress Caitlin McHugh Stamos in 2018, credits her with “straightening up my life.” The Fuller House star says, “I wasn’t deserving of it yet I think. But six years ago, I sobered up and I became a better person. And when Caitlin came around, I recognized it immediately. I said, ‘I have to be good for that to make it work.’ “

He admitted that before they met, he didn’t think having a family was in the cards for him.

The actor recalled, “I always wanted to have kids, but I didn’t think I’d meet the right person. And maybe I felt like well, I have everything, I shouldn’t be greedy.”