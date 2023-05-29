John Stamos Admits He Was ‘Angry’ With The Olsen Twins For Not Doing ‘Fuller House’

John Stamos revealed on a recent episode of the And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast that he was upset with the Olsen twins for not participating in Fuller House. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were the only main characters who didn’t reprise their roles for the 2016 Netflix reboot.

“When I did ‘Fuller House,’ they didn’t want to come back and I was angry for a minute and that got out,” Stamos said.

The You actor added that the twins made it up to him through a meal at his house. “But they said, ‘We loved you guys, we loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob.’ They came over to my house and they brought a pork chop and sage,” he said.