John Mulaney Says He ‘Really Identified’ With Matthew Perry

John Mulaney opened up to Variety about his struggles with addiction and how much he related to Matthew Perry in this way during a recent interview. This comes after the Friends actor died unexpectedly at the age of 54 in late October.

“Addiction is just a disaster,” the Saturday Night Live alum said. Mulaney’s recent comedy special, Baby J, focuses on his 2020 relapse and subsequent intervention. “Life is like a wobbly table at a restaurant and you pile all this s–t on it, and it gets wobblier and wobblier and more unstable. Then drugs just kick the f–king legs out from under the table.”

Perry detailed his own struggle with addiction in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. “I really identified with his story,” Mulaney said. The Bear actor added that he has been “thinking about him a lot” since he passed away.