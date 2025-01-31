John Mulaney Reveals New Details For His New Netflix Talk Show

John Mulaney’s new Netflix talk show, Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney, will premiere on March 12th. The show will run live weekly for 12 weeks. Building on the success of his previous series John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA, the upcoming show will feature familiar elements like Richard Kind as Mulaney’s sidekick and the robot delivery cart Saymo. “This will be the one place where you could see Arnold Schwarzenegger sitting next to Nikki Glaser sitting next to a family therapist with music by Mannequin Pussy,” Mulaney said. This continues Netflix’s push into live programming, which has also included the Roast Of Tom Brady, WWE Raw, and NFL games. (Variety)