John Mulaney Jokes About His Intervention During Saturday Night Live Monologue

During his fifth time hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend, comedian John Mulaney dove straight into his personal life following “a complicated year,” as he called it.

In December 2020, Mulaney said he went to a friend’s house for dinner. “It was not dinner, it was an intervention for me. My least favorite kind of intervention,” he said.

“I knew right away it was an intervention. You know how bad a drug problem you have to have if when you open a door and see people gathered, your first thought is, ‘This is an intervention about my drug problem. There’s no other reason people would be behind a door.’”

Mulaney was in rehab from December to February 2021, and he “broke up” with his drug dealers via text during this time. He relayed that one of his drug dealers was a painter who only got drugs for Mulaney because he was “worried” about him and wanted to prevent him from getting something worse off the street.

“I like that story because there are many tales of drug dealers who have turned innocent people into drug addicts. I might be the first drug addict to turn an innocent man into a drug dealer,” Mulaney joked.

Of his 12-week-old son, Malcom, whom he shares with Olivia Munn, Mulaney said, “His legs are like little calzones, and I want to eat them.” He added that, “Life is a lot better and happier now.”