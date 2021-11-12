John Mulaney Hires New Lawyer To Speed Up Divorce

John Mulaney has changed attorneys in order to speed up his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler, his wife of seven years.

Page Six reports that the comedian is now being represented by John Teitler, whose NYC law firm, Teitler & Teitler, is well known for being involved in complex, big-money matrimonial battles. The firm previously represented Matt Lauer’s ex-wife, Anna Roque.

Sources tell the outlet that Mulaney wants to move things along as Olivia Munn prepares to give birth to their first child.