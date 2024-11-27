John Krasinski & Matthew Rhys To Lead Serial Killer Prime Video Series

John Krasinski and Matthew Rhys will co-star in and executive produce a serial killer drama series called Silent River for Amazon Prime Video. Krasinski will direct the pilot along with additional episodes of the show, which follows two men with intertwined lives who uncover a serial killer lurking in a small-town American community. “With John and Matthew Rhys attached to star in this wonderful story from Aaron Rabin, our global customers will be on the edge of their seats throughout this thought-provoking, psychological thriller,” said Vernon Sanders, the head of television for Amazon MGM Studios. (Deadline)