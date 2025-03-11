John Goodman Suffers ‘Hip Injury’ While Filming New Movie

John Goodman, 72, sustained a hip injury while filming director Alejandro González Iñárritu’s upcoming movie with Tom Cruise, causing a temporary halt in production. “He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover,” Warner Bros. confirmed in a statement. “The production resumes shooting next week following John’s full recovery.” The untitled project marks Iñárritu’s return to English-language cinema since The Revenant, with a cast including Sandra Hüller and Michael Stuhlbarg. Tom Cruise’s involvement follows his recent deal with Warner Bros, his first project with the studio since Edge Of Tomorrow. (Variety)