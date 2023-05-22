John Cena Regrets His Feud With Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

On a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, John Cena opened up about his beef with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in 2012 and 2013.

“I got selfish and me — living WWE at the point and not having any concept of growth or someone else’s perspective — I took Dwayne’s comments about the business as not genuine,” he said. “Instead of going like, ‘Hey man, I’d like to try to do this thing to hook you back in and maybe we can collaborate and really make it big,’ I was just like, ‘Eff this, I’m calling this dude out. This is a moment. You gave me an opening. I’m going to kick the door in.'”

The Suicide Squad actor added that “there was a moment where there was a lot of bad vibes between us and rightfully so.” These days, however, the pair are “in a really good place.”