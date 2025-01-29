Joey King Suffers Burns On Face & Neck While Cooking With Hot Oil

Joey King shared photos on Instagram showing burns on her face and neck from a cooking mishap. “I burned myself a few days ago by throwing shallots into a pan of hot oil,” the actress wrote. “I called my mom to tell her and she says, ‘See that’s why I hate cooking.’” King also posted close-up photos of the blisters on her chin and neck, along with another of the painful-looking injuries covered in ointment. King also made social media headlines earlier this month after she bleached her eyebrows for a W magazine party in Los Angeles. Her mom had a blunt response to that decision too, telling her daughter, “I just can’t look at you. You look so weird.” (Us Weekly)