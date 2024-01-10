Joey King, Oprah Winfrey, Adam Driver + More!

JOEY KING COMMENTS ON GYPSY ROSE BLANCHARD BEING RELEASED FROM PRISON: According to Entertainment Tonight, Joey King, the actor who played Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu’s The Act, is “so happy for” Blanchard following her release from prison last month. “I’m so happy that she’s released,” King said. “She deserves freedom.”

OPRAH WINFREY SHUTS DOWN TARAJI P. HENSON FEUD RUMORS: Oprah Winfrey addressed the rumors that she and Taraji P. Henson are feuding after working together on The Color Purple. The former talk show host told Entertainment Tonight, “We as producers, everybody gets their salary everybody is negotiated by your team. And so, whenever I heard there was an issue or there was a problem, there was a problem with a cars or the problem with their food, I would step in and do whatever I could to make it right. And I believe that she would even vouch for that and say that is true.” She added, “There’s no validity to there being a thing between Taraji and I.”

ADAM DRIVER SAYS HE’S ‘NOT DOING ANY MORE’ FILMS IN THE ‘STAR WARS’ FRANCHISE: Adam Driver is ready to leave the Star Wars franchise behind. The Ferrari actor appeared on a recent episode of the SmartLess podcast and said the franchise is continuing without him. “They’re doing stuff, but not with me,” Driver said. “I’m not doing any more.” He added, “Star Wars was way more exhausting for me … I made it more exhausting than it should have been. I hadn’t quite figured out the momentum of a set that was that big before.”

SHANNEN DOHERTY TELLS KEVIN SMITH HER FILM CAREER ‘DIED’ BECAUSE OF ‘MALLRATS:’ Shannen Doherty and Kevin Smith reminisced about their 1995 film Mallrats on Monday’s (January 8th) episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast. “That’s kind of the interesting thing about ‘Mallrats,’ right, is that it wasn’t a box office success,” Doherty said. Smith replied, “Oh, it died.” The Charmed actor added, “It died. So did my film career. That was it.”