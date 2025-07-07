Joey Chestnut Wins His 17th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest With 70.5 Wieners

Joey Chestnut reclaimed his title at the 2025 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, consuming 70.5 wieners at the Coney Island event. The victory marks Chestnut’s 17th win at the annual competition. He beat runner-up Patrick Bertolette by 24 hot dogs, after being banned from last year’s contest for partnering with a Nathan’s competitor. Chestnut fell short of his personal Coney Island record of 76 hot dogs, though he had aimed to down over 80 this year. Eleven-time women’s champion Miki Sudo won her division again, eating 33 hot dogs in 10 minutes. The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest has been held at Coney Island since 1972. (Deadline)