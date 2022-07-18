Joe Jonas Shares Peek at Life With Sophie Turner Post-Baby

Joe Jonas is in a reflective and joyful mood. A day after reports that Jonas and wife Sophie Turner welcomed their second daughter together, he shared a sweet video montage.

“Started from the bottom now we’re here…I want to see your ❤️ story,” he captioned the video, featuring DNCE’s new song “Got Me Good,” on Instagram. He includes clips from the beginning of their relationship, photos from their wedding day and a snap of Turner’s baby bump.

Their eldest daughter Willa turns 2 later this month.