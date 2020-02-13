Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are Having A Baby

According to Pop Crush, Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner are reportedly having a baby.

A source said, “The couple is keeping things very hush hush, but their friends and family are super excited for them.” A second source added that Sophie is already choosing new outfits for her changing body.

The happy couple was last photographed out in public while they were in London earlier this month. And before that, the two attended the Grammys on January 26.

Jonas and Turner met through Instagram and mutual friends in 2016. Recently the former Game of Thrones actress told Harper’s Bazaar how they met: “We were following each other on Instagram, and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

They announced their engagement on Instagram in 2017 and were married in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator after the Billboard Music Awards in May of 2019.