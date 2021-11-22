Joe Giudice Hires New Attorney To Help Him Return to U.S.

Joe Giudice wants to return to the U.S. The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum told Us Weekly that after spending two years in his native Italy: “I would like to be able to see my children again in our home state, be a part of their lives, be physically present when they need me and watch them grow up.”

Giudice was deported after serving three years in prison for tax fraud. He shares daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, whom he shared with ex-wife Teresa Giudice. “I yearn to hold my grandmother in my arms again before the time comes [in which] she is no longer on this Earth. [I want to] be with my mother [and] my family, to be in the place I have called home since I was a year old.”

Guiduce hired immigration attorney Jessica M. Cadavid.

“I’m hopeful and pray that I can finally go home in the near future,” he told Us on Friday.

The lawyer from Cadavid & Associates told Us that she is filing a waiver of inadmissibility, which she described as a “kind of a forgiveness from the United States government.”

“[But] we are hopeful that this time around, we can take a look at his file with time that has passed from his deportation and the fact that he has a family here, he still has children here,” she said on Friday. “He could ask the government for forgiveness and at least come back to be able to see his family.”