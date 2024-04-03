Joe Flaherty, Original ?SCTV? Castmember, Dies At 82

Joe Flaherty, the iconic comedic actor and original cast member of the sketch comedy show SCTV, has passed away at the age of 82 after a brief illness. Flaherty, known for his unforgettable characters like Guy Caballero, Count Floyd, and Big Jim McBob, also had notable roles in the TV series Freaks and Geeks as well as films like Happy Gilmore and Back to the Future Part II. Flaherty’s career started with Second City in Chicago before he joined SCTV in Toronto, where he showcased his improvisation and writing skills. Throughout his career, Flaherty received multiple Emmy nominations and won two for his outstanding writing.