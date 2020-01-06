Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Nude Shot Taken By Husband Joshua Jackson

Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith is no longer holding back, now that news of her marriage to Joshua Jackson, and the fact that they are expecting their first child together, have gone public.

The 33-year-old shared a nude photo of her on Instagram, taken by her Dawson’s Creek husband. In the shot, she is standing with her back to the camera, at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica.

“Happy New Year & Happy New Decade,” Turner-Smith wrote to her followers. “The last 10 years have been quite the ride!!! i laughed, i cried, and, most importantly, i LEARNED. keep going. may we all see that our wildest dreams *continue* to come true.”

This past August, they made their relationship Instagram-official and then made their red carpet debut at November’s premiere of Queen & Slim. In December, news of their marriage went public, though they have not shared when or where they got married.