Jodie Turner-Smith Robbed at Cannes

Jodie Turner-Smith has had tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and cash stolen from her hotel room in Cannes, France, according the reports. The 34-year-old was in town for the Cannes Film Festival, and was at breakfast on Friday when thieves broke into her hotel room and stole several items, including her mother’s wedding ring.

Smith appeared to be taking it in stride, tweeting: “didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are…”

Smith was in Cannes supporting After Yang, which co-stars Colin Farrell.

After the incident, she was moved from her room at the Marriott to the Majestic hotel, and was given a security detail. She was reportedly the target of the attack. She is in town with her one-year-old daughter, whom she shares with Joshua Jackson, which has reportedly heightened her security concerns.