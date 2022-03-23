Jodie Turner-Smith Posts Nude Snapshots To Instagram

Anne Boleyn actress Jodie Turner-Smith posted some steamy pics to Instagram on Monday (March 21st) alongside her husband, Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson.

In the slideshow, Turner-Smith can be seen posing nude on a balcony at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills before the Critics Choice Awards. Wearing nothing but a Bulgari silver headpiece, Turner-Smith let the fresh air fully embrace her body.

In a couple of the photos, Jackson stands behind her, already decked out in his tuxedo. Together they created some saucy stills.

She captioned the post, “the cat that got the cream,” and Jackson commented, “You’re talking about me right? I’m the cat that got the cream…because…wow.”