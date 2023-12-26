Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson, Amy Poehler + More!

JODIE TURNER-SMITH SAYS ‘LIFE FEELS SO PAINFUL AT TIMES’ FOLLOWING DIVORCE FROM JOSHUA JACKSON: Jodie Turner-Smith took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a lengthy post about taking care of herself, following the news of her divorce with Joshua Jackson in October. The Dawson’s Creek star has since begun dating Black Panther actor Lupita Nyong’o. Sharing photos from a trip to London, the Queen & Slim actor wrote, “life feels so painful at times … but, on this trip, i remembered something i learnt while i was giving birth to my daughter: pain is not an obstacle; pain is a portal. it is a doorway to what, or who, comes next. and i don’t mean some magical saviour for my life, i mean *me*. the *me* that exists on the other side of transformation.” She added that she’s grateful for Expedia for “making it possible for me to have a space to break down and cry.”

FORMER COSTARS REUNITE FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Former Saturday Night Live costars Rachel Dratch and Amy Poehler reunited on Saturday (December 23rd) at the Knicks game in New York City. “Took my fine lady out to see @nyknicks @thegarden today! Thank you @nyknicks for a fun time!” Dratch captioned a selfie of the Wine Country actors together again. Alicia Silverstone also shared a reunion to Instagram, as she and her costar from the 1993 film The Crush, Cary Elwes, posed for a photo together. “Reunited with my ‘boyfriend’ from 30 years ago…,” she wrote.