Jodie Sweetin Was Shoved To The Ground By Police At An Abortion Rights Protest

Full House actress Jodie Sweetin was pushed to the ground by the police at an abortion rights protest in Los Angeles over the weekend. According to a video posted to Instagram by photographer Michael Ade, Sweetin was attempting to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway when cops shoved her, causing her to trip over a sidewalk and hit the pavement.

A representative for the Fuller House actress confirmed news of the incident and said that she is okay. Sweetin said in a statement, “I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court.”

“Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free,” she added.