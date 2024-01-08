Jodie Foster Says Gen Z Is ‘Really Annoying’ To Work With

Jodie Foster is sharing her thoughts about Gen Z. The Nyad actor told The Guardian in a recent interview that she finds the younger generation to be “really annoying” to work with.

“They’re really annoying – especially in the workplace,” Foster told the outlet. “They’re like: ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’”

The Nell actor is particularly perturbed by their lack of regard for spelling and grammar. “Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’” she said.

Foster added, “They need to learn how to relax, how to not think about it so much, how to come up with something that’s theirs. I can help them find that, which is so much more fun than being, with all the pressure behind it, the protagonist of the story.”