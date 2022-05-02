Joanna Barnes, Jossara Jinaro, Meghan Markle + More!

JOANNA BARNES DIES AT 89: According to The New York Post, actress Joanna Barnes passed away on Friday (April 29th) at her home in Sea Ranch, California, at the age of 89. Barnes was most known for her roles the 1961 film Parent Trap and its remake in 1998. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as Gloria Upson in Auntie Mame, and she appeared in shows such as 21 Beacon Street, Dateline Hollywood, Murder She Wrote, and Cheers. She is survived by her sisters, Lally Barnes Freeman and Judith Barnes Wood, and her dog, Gracie Warner.

JOSSARA JINARO DIES AT 48: Page Six reports that ER actress Jossara Jinaro passed away following a battle with cancer at the age of 48. Her husband, Matt Bogado, announced the news in a Facebook post. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family. Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend,” Bogado wrote. Along with ER, Jinaro also appeared in Judging Amy and Strong Medicine, and in 2006, she was nominated for a GLAAD award for her role in Passions.

NETFLIX CANCELS MEGHAN MARKLE’S ANIMATED SERIES: Deadline reports that, due to a significant drop in Netflix subscribers and the company’s stock, the streaming platform has decided to axe Meghan Markle’s animated series, Pearl. The series would have been the Archewell Foundation’s first animated series.

SAG-AFTRA MEMBER EARNINGS REACH RECORD HIGH: According to Deadline, earnings for SAG-AFTRA members reached a record high in 2021, despite the effects of the pandemic on the industry. Deadline also reports that the union has not yet decided on any disciplinary actions for Will Smith following the 94th annual Academy Awards.