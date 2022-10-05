Joan Hotchkis, Kelsey Grammer, Meghan Markle + More!

JOAN HOTCHKIS DIES AT 95: Deadline reports that veteran actress Joan Hotchkis died last week at the age of 95 due to congestive heart failure. Hotchkis was most known for her roles on The Odd Couple and Legacy. She also held roles on shows such as Lou Grant, Charlie’s Angels, Mannix, and The New Dick Van Dyke Show, and in films such as The Late Liz, Breezy, and Old Boyfriends.

‘FRASIER’ SEQUEL TO AIR ON PARAMOUNT+: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount+ has given the Frasier sequel a series order. Kelsey Grammer is set to reprise his role from the original show.

MEGHAN MARKLE CALLS OUT ‘AUSTIN POWERS’ AND ‘KILL BILL’ FOR STEREOTYPING ASIAN WOMEN: On the first episode of Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Markle called out the hypersexualization of Asian women in movies like Kill Bill and Austin Powers. “Movies like Austin Powers and Kill Bill — they presented these caricatures of women of Asian descent as oversexualized or aggressive,” she said. “This toxic stereotyping of women of Asian descent…this doesn’t just end once the credits roll.” Sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen appeared on the podcast with her and recalled the time a man used a line from Full Metal Jacket on her. “I myself have been propositioned in an airport in Atlanta of all places by a stranger who said, ‘Me so horny,’ just yelled it out to me.” Yuen explained, “I knew why because I looked around and I thought and I saw that I was the only Asian woman in that area. I knew he was talking to me, even though I don’t even know if he’d ever seen Full Metal Jacket.”

CASTING IS COMPLETE FOR ‘MEGALOPOLIS:’ Deadline reports that Francis Ford Coppola has set his final casting for Megalopolis, which will begin filming this fall in Georgia. Chloe Fineman, Isabelle Kusman, D.B. Sweeney, Bailey Ives, and Dustin Hoffman have all secured roles in the film. They join Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker and Nathalie Emmanuel, among others.