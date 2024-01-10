Jo Koy Comments On Golden Globes Criticism

Jo Koy appeared on GMA3: What You Need to Know Monday (January 8th) and addressed his performance as host of the 81st Golden Globes, which many deemed lackluster.

“It’s a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie … I’d be lying if [I said] it doesn’t hurt,” the Easter Sunday actor said, referring to the criticism he’s received. Koy went off-script at one point during his opening monologue and told the audience, “I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right?”

He also admitted that his Taylor Swift joke fell “a little flat.” The “Bad Blood” singer’s response went viral, as she took a sip from her drink with an unenthused look on her face.

Koy added that he had an “off night” on Sunday (January 7th) and that he “wanted to give a little bit more of me, and I fell a little short. That’s all.”