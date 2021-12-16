JLo Reportedly Upset With Ben Affleck For Comments About Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly upset with Ben Affleck for dissing Jennifer Garner on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday (Dec. 14th).

A source told Page Six, “[Lopez] is pissed. She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be dragged into this.”

The source added, “She has met Jennifer Garner. She is trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids. It’s reckless and cavalier of him.”

Affleck told Stern that part of the reason he struggled with alcoholism was because he felt “trapped” in his relationship with the 13 Going on 30 star.