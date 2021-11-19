JLo ‘Open To Marriage’

Jennifer Lopez hasn’t given up on love yet! The 52-year-old actress told the Today show, (Nov. 18th) she is open to the idea of marriage,

While discussing her new rom-com, Marry Me, she said, “I mean, you know me. I’m a romantic, I always have been.”

The actress previously married three times, most recently, to Marc Anthony, with whom she shares two children and divorced in 2014. The actress and singer freshly reunited with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck, in September.

Lopez explained, “I still believe in happily ever after, for sure. One hundred percent.”

In the new film, Lopez will play a pop singer who marries suddenly after discovering her fiancé cheated. Marry Me will hit theatres on Feb. 11.