Jimmy Kimmel, Wanda Sykes, Disney + More!

JIMMY KIMMEL AND WANDA SYKES TALK SALARY FOR HOSTING THE OSCARS: On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday (March 21st), Kimmel asked Wanda Sykes how much she was getting paid to co-host the Oscars this year alongside Regina Hall and Amy Schumer. “I don’t even know it’s, like, scale probably,” she said. “It’s less than that,” Kimmel said. “I got paid $15,000 to host the Oscars. And there’s one of me! You guys will probably have to split that.” Sykes added, “I was real excited about [the opportunity], but then I realized, out of all the jobs that I have, this one is actually gonna cost me money.” Kimmel told her she should renegotiate now and that she’s “getting robbed.”

AND JUST LIKE THAT… IS RENEWED FOR A SECOND SEASON: Entertainment Tonight reports that the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That… will return for its second season. Executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement, “I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”

DISNEY EMPLOYEES STAGE WALKOUT OVER ‘DON’T SAY GAY’ BILL: According to Deadline, a little under 100 Disney employees staged a walkout on Tuesday (March 22nd) over Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. At approximately 10 a.m., staffers left Disney studios in Burbank, California, and walked to the Bette Davis Picnic area nearby. Hulu, ESPN, Walt Disney World, Disney+, and others took to social media to say they stand with their LGBTQIA+ employees, colleagues, friends, and families.

TRAILER RELEASED FOR WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING: Entertainment Tonight reports that the first official trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing was released on Tuesday (March 22nd). Produced by Reese Witherspoon and her company, Hello Sunshine, the two-minute video also features a sliver of Taylor Swift’s new song “Carolina.”