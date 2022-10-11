Jimmy Kimmel, Kathie Lee Gifford, Kelly Ripa + More!

JIMMY KIMMEL SHARES UPDATE ON HIS FIVE-YEAR-OLD SON BILLY: At the Children’s Hospital Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, Jimmy Kimmel spoke with E! News about how his son Billy is doing, five years after he underwent two lifesaving heart surgeries as a baby. “He’s doing great. He’s a very funny kid,” Kimmel said. “He loves Spiderman, jumping on my head and doing all the things we tell him not to do.” The late-night talk show host continued, “He still needs one open-heart surgery, but he’s doing great.” Kimmel added that Billy has “almost no interest” in learning about his surgeries. “I tried to explain the heart surgery to him because he has a bit of scar down the center of his chest, and he has almost no interest.”

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD SAYS SHE WON’T READ KELLY RIPA’S BOOK: Kathie Lee Gifford told Fox 5’s Rosanna Scotto on Monday (October 10th) that she won’t be reading Kelly Ripa’s new memoir, due to some things Ripa wrote about Regis Philbin. “You know, you never know what’s true and what’s not true. I went, ‘I hope this isn’t true. I just hope it isn’t.’ ‘Cause what’s the point? I don’t get it. I don’t get it,” Gifford said. “I’m not gonna read the book. I haven’t read it. I don’t even know if it’s out yet. I just know what Regis was to me, Rosanna,” she continued. “He was 15 years the best partner I could ever have professionally. But he was my friend. We were dear friends and after I left the show … for the next 20 years we became better friends. Dearer friends.”

KIM KARDASHIAN IS BOOED AT LA RAMS GAME: Apparently, not many of Kim Kardashian’s fans were at the Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday (October 9th). The Kardashians star was booed after she appeared on the jumbotron, despite smiling and blowing the camera a kiss. According to Page Six, some people took to Twitter to comment on the happening. “Men are so f–king lame they rlly sic just booed my queen Kim K at the Rams game,” one fan wrote. “Kim k got booed hard. This ain’t Calabasas. #ramshouse,” another chimed in. Arrow star Stephen Amell tweeted, “Kim Kardashian was just shown on the big screen and loudly booed at the Rams game. Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment. When people who don’t know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous.”

CHRISTOPHER MELONI GETS IN TWITTER FEUD WITH FORMER TRUMP ADVISOR STEPHEN MILLER: Christopher Meloni clapped back at former President Donald Trump’s advisor Stephen Miller when Miller wrote, “Turns out the guy with the most unwatchable Law & Order spin-off is a very angry — and very ignorant — far-left ideologue.” The Oz actor responded, “When nosferatu attempts shade. Stevie, stick to writing fascist speeches.”