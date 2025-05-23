Jimmy Kimmel Joins Already Star-Studded ‘Smurfs’ Voice Cast

Jimmy Kimmel joins the star-studded cast of Paramount’s Smurfs film, alongside Rihanna as Smurfette, John Goodman as Papa Smurf, as well as James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, Kurt Russell and DJ Marshmello. It’s unclear who Kimmel will be voicing. Directed by Chris Miller, the movie follows Smurfette leading her clan on a real-world adventure to rescue Papa Smurf from evil wizards. Based on the comic by Peyo and scripted by Pam Brady, the film hits theaters on July 18th. (Variety)