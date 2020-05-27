Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For Blackface SNL Sketch

Jimmy Fallon took to Twitter to apologize about an old clip that resurfaced of him impersonating Chris Rock on Saturday Night Live in blackface. Shortly after 20 year old clip resurfaced, the hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty began trending on Twitter.

Fallon tweeted, “I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this.”

He added, “I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”