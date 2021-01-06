Jessie Cave's Newborn Is Hospitalized With COVID

Harry Potter alum Jessie Cave shares the heartbreaking news that her newborn son, Abraham, has been hospitalized with COVID. She shared the news on Instagram, adding that the 3-month-old is okay and doing well” but they are “being vigilant and cautious.”

“This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks,” the 33-year-old cautioned, sharing a shot of her son in his bed as she watched UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a computer screen.

Cave admitted that she “didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon” after experiencing a “traumatic” birth with Abraham.

She also shares Donnie, 5, and Margot, 3, with Alfie Brown. It is unclear if other members of the family tested positive.