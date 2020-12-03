Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Dyslexia

Jessica Simpson is opening up about her struggles with dyslexia. The fashion designer and author shared that she has the condition while celebrating that her audiobook recording of her bestselling memoir Open Book, was named one of the best audiobooks of the year.

She wrote: “Fact: I’m dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation. I did it for the listener. I did it for my family. I did it for myself.”

The #1 New York Times bestseller was critically acclaimed for the unfiltered look she took at her life and career. She revealed for the first time that she was sexually abused as a girl, which led her to self-medicate with alcohol and drugs.

Apple Books included Simpson’s memoir on their top audiobooks list. Simpson thanked them, writing: “thank you for recognizing and respecting my story. Turning my fears into wisdom has been a soulful journey to say the least. I appreciate the power of this praise with all of my heart.”