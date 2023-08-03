Jessica Chastain Shares That ‘Scenes From A Marriage’ Changed her Friendship With Oscar Isaac

Jessica Chastain spoke with Vanity Fair in an interview published Tuesday (August 1st) about how playing certain roles can affect actors’ everyday lives. The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress said her friendship with Oscar Isaac “has never quite been the same” since the pair worked on Scenes From a Marriage together.

“‘Scenes From a Marriage’ was very tough,” she said. “And I love Oscar, but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same.” Chastain and the Moon Knight actor have been friends ever since they attended Juilliard together in the early aughts.

“We’re going to be OK, but after shooting the show, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather. There was so much I love you, I hate you in that series,” she added.