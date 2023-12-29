Jessica Chastain, Hannah Waddingham, Tom Cruise + More!

JESSICA CHASTAIN CONFIRMS THAT SHE WILL NOT BE STARRING IN ‘EVELYN HUGO’ ADAPTATION: Jessica Chastain is addressing the rumors that she’ll be starring in an adaptation of the 2017 novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The Interstellar actor told E! News in an interview published on Thursday (December 28th) that there’s “zero possibility” she will star in the planned Netflix film. “But I love how excited the fans are … I look forward to watching it and I’m sorry to disappoint everyone out there!” she said.

HANNAH WADDINGHAM SAYS SHE HAS A ‘REAL PROBLEM’ WITH TOM CRUISE HATERS AFTER WORKING WITH HIM ON ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 8:’ It appears Tom Cruise made quite the impression on Hannah Waddingham while the pair worked together on the next installment of the Mission Impossible franchise. “I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at Tom Cruise now,” the Ted Lasso actor said on a recent episode of James Martin’s Saturday Morning. “Having met him and having spent five days intensely … He is without doubt one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met. Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him.”