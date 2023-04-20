Jessica Chastain Explains Why She Refused To Sign ‘The Seven Husbands Of Evely Hugo’

Jessica Chastain clarified her rule about signing autographs after a video of her refusing to sign a copy of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo went viral on TikTok.

The clip showed The Eyes of Tammy Faye star telling a fan, “I can’t sign that, just because I’m not doing it.”

Chastain clarified on Twitter Wednesday (April 19th), “I’ve been asked multiple times by fans, to sign books that I’m not attached to contractually. Because it feels wrong, and like Im taking credit for someone else’s work, I’ll say I cant sign because I’m not doing it. That doesn’t mean I’ve read a bad script.”

She continued, “I know how excited many you are about adaptations. Please dont read too much into a video. There is no news about anything. Except that I’m onstage until June 10th. Hope to see you 🤍 #ADollsHouse”

The Oscar winner has been the subject of several fan campaigns to star as Celia St. James in a film adaptation of the 2017 Taylor Jenkins Reid novel.