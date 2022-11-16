Jessica Biel Talks Renewing Her Vows With Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary earlier this year by renewing their vows in Italy. The 7th Heaven star shared the details with Today on Tuesday (November 15th).

“It was very intimate, it was very small,” she said. “A couple of our friends, and we literally barely put this thing together. We almost canceled it. We thought, ‘Oh, is this silly? Are we going to feel goofy doing this?’ And, actually, it was so moving. I felt like, ‘Wow, we’re really kind of, we’re going to keep doing this. Look at us.’ It felt really nice.”

On spending a decade married to the “SexyBack” singer, Biel said, “It feels so, I don’t know, a combination of incredibly safe and, I guess, just deep understanding of another person. But then also just a, I guess, the safety to adventure again and sort of be curious about the world, again, as a couple and as individuals. I mean, you have to keep working hard to make it fresh.”

Making date night a priority helps to do just that. “Justin always says, he goes, ‘We cannot stop dating. We have to keep dating.’ That’s always what he says, and he’s right,” she added.