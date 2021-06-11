Jessica Biel Responds To Fan Who Says She Can't Do Period Pieces

Jessica Biel has responded to a fan’s tweet, declaring her incapable of acting in a period piece.

User @BrandyLjensen wrote, "Some people just can't be believably cast in a period piece like sorry Jessica Biel you have a face that knows about text messaging."

Biel shared a screenshot of the tweet along with stills from her 2006 period film The Illusionist and another from the 2004 movie Cellular. She captioned the post, “Born for wifi.”

Although many fans came to her defense, one wrote, "In all fairness if it ain't Kate Winslet or Kiera Knightley I'm not buying it. I remember thinking the same thing about many actresses."