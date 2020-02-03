Jessica Biel Praises Justin Timberlake Post PDA-Flap

It looks like Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake are doing just fine thanks, after a PDA scandal appeared to rock their foundation.

As fans will recall, Timberlake was photographed getting handsy with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans. After photos of them emerged online, Timberlake issued an apology, blaming it on alcohol and bad judgment, and Biel flew from L.A. to New Orleans for some QT. (Wainwright reportedly vacated the city for the pair’s reunion).

But it seems in the two months since the incident, Biel has let bygones be bygones. She paid tribute to him on Instagram for his 39th birthday, writing: “Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much.”

Timberlake and Biel married in 2012 and share a 4-year-old son, Silas.