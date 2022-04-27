Jerry West, Bad Bunny, Hacks + More!

JERRY WEST SAYS HE’LL TAKE WINNING TIME FEUD ‘ALL THE WAY TO THE SUPREME COURT’ IF HE HAS TO: Deadline reports that former Lakers point guard, coach, and general manager Jerry West is livid about HBO’s Winning Time series, which portrays the Los Angeles Lakers between 1979-1980. West told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday (April 26th), “The series made us all [the Lakers] look like cartoon characters. They belittled something good. If I have to, I will take this all the way to the Supreme Court.”

BAD BUNNY TO STAR IN MARVEL’S EL MUERTO: Today reports that rapper Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will make history as Marvel’s first Latino hero in the upcoming film El Muerto, a Spider-Man spinoff. Sony revealed the news on Monday (April 25th) at CinemaCon, during which Bad Bunny made a surprise appearance.

THE TRAILER FOR THE SECOND SEASON OF HACKS IS RELEASED: On Tuesday (April 26th), the official trailer for the second season of Hacks was released, and it features all kinds of chaos. E! News reports the show will return to HBO Max on May 12th.

WARNER BROS. ANNOUNCES THE BATMAN 2: Deadline reports that at CinemaCon in Las Vegas Tuesday (April 26th), Warner Bros announced there will be a The Batman 2, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson once again. “Thank you all for your tremendous support for The Batman. We couldn’t have gotten here without the faith and enthusiasm of all your teams around the world. I’m excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter,” Reeves said.