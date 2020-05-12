Jerry Stiller Dies at 92

Legendary comedian Jerry Stiller has died at age 92, his son Ben Stiller shared on Twitter.

Ben wrote: “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.

Jerry was one-half of the famous husband-and-wife team Stiller and Meara, who pre-deceased him in 2015. The pair made 36 appearances on the Ed Sullivan Show, and were considered the No, 1 couple in comedy during the 1950s. Jerry was also beloved for his role as the father of Seinfeld’s George Costanza and as Arthur Spooner on CBS’ The King of Queens.

Leah Remini posted a tribute to him on Twitter: “I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather. I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together.”

Other celebs also responded with tributes on Twitter. Josh Gad wrote: “Thank you Jerry for your brilliant comedic prowess. There was nobody who quite turned a phrase like #JerryStiller & few who got to create a holiday iconically linked to them. Happy eternal Festivus”.

“Sending you love, Ben,” Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote. “What a giant. So grateful for him, and Anne, and you.”

“He was a lovely man – always so kind to me. Condolences Ben,” wrote actor Hank Azaria, who starred alongside Ben in multiple films including Dodgeball and Night at the Museum.

Comedian Ricky Gervais replied he was “so sorry for your loss.”