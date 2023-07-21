Jerry O’Connell Says He ‘Cried’ After Helping Extinguish Food Truck Fire

Jerry O’Connell spoke with Entertainment Tonight from the SAG-AFTRA picket line Wednesday (July 19th) about jumping in to help put out a food truck fire in Malibu, California, over the weekend.

“I wasn’t scared at all right?” The Talk host joked to his wife, Rebecca Romijn. “No, I was really scared,” he added. “I actually, uh, I cried when I got back in the car.”

O’Connell and Romijn were in a car with their 14-year-old twins when they saw the food truck in flames. The Stand By Me actor decided to lend a helping hand after witnessing deputy sheriffs pulling a person from a vehicle and removing propane tanks from the scene.

O’Connell removed a nearby gas can then climbed a fence to obtain a fire extinguisher. He told the outlet firefighters “handed him a hoe” so that he could help stamp out burning brush. “We live in fire country, it’s warm this time of year, and you just do what you can to help neighbors out,” the Scream 2 star said.